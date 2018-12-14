English
 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Looked So UPSET & SAD With Ranbir Kapoor In Her Viral Pictures!

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Looked So UPSET & SAD With Ranbir Kapoor In Her Viral Pictures!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Remember those viral pictures of Alia Bhatt from the sets of Brahmastra, in which she was looking utterly upset and sad, while sitting next to Ranbir Kapoor? Alia, has finally reacted to these leaked pictures, when she attended Kids' Choice Awards and interacted with media at the red carpet. When asked why she looked so sad, she said, "No! That's my face, when I rest."

    "It's my resting face. I wasn't upset at all. I am very happy and I'm a very happy person but that's my resting face. Some people call me 'Naani' because of that- I am always frowning. But, I wasn't upset at all," added Alia.

    Recently, Alia Had Admitted That She Fears Being Judged

    On a related note, recently, Alia had spoken about the fear of being judged and she was quoted as saying, "Actors, in general, are very vulnerable. Ours is the life on display for constant judgement. I'm very affected by judgements about my professional life."

    She had further added, "I even get worked up if my director is stressed about something. I can only act in front of one camera."

    Alia On The Professional Front

    On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all excited to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra. Speaking of the film, she had said, "It's a play of imagination. It's my most action-heavy film, but it's a different kind of organic action, not dishoom-dishoom."

    Alia On Brahmastra

    Alia had also made it pretty clear that Brahmastra is not a super-hero film. She had said, "If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear."

    Apart from Alia & Ranbir, Brahmastra also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

    Alia's Upcoming Films

    Before Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Apart from Gully Boy, she will be seen in Kalank and Takht.

    Sushant Singh Rajput Praises EX-GF Ankita Lokhande!

    Read more about: alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue