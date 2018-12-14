 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Looked So UPSET & SAD With Ranbir Kapoor In Her Viral Pictures!

Recently, Alia Had Admitted That She Fears Being Judged

On a related note, recently, Alia had spoken about the fear of being judged and she was quoted as saying, "Actors, in general, are very vulnerable. Ours is the life on display for constant judgement. I'm very affected by judgements about my professional life."

She had further added, "I even get worked up if my director is stressed about something. I can only act in front of one camera."

Alia On The Professional Front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all excited to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra. Speaking of the film, she had said, "It's a play of imagination. It's my most action-heavy film, but it's a different kind of organic action, not dishoom-dishoom."

Alia On Brahmastra

Alia had also made it pretty clear that Brahmastra is not a super-hero film. She had said, "If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear."

Apart from Alia & Ranbir, Brahmastra also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Alia's Upcoming Films

Before Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Apart from Gully Boy, she will be seen in Kalank and Takht.