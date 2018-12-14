 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Looked So UPSET & SAD With Ranbir Kapoor In Her Viral Pictures!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Remember those viral pictures of Alia Bhatt from the sets of Brahmastra, in which she was looking utterly upset and sad, while sitting next to Ranbir Kapoor? Alia, has finally reacted to these leaked pictures, when she attended Kids' Choice Awards and interacted with media at the red carpet. When asked why she looked so sad, she said, "No! That's my face, when I rest."
"It's my resting face. I wasn't upset at all. I am very happy and I'm a very happy person but that's my resting face. Some people call me 'Naani' because of that- I am always frowning. But, I wasn't upset at all," added Alia.
Recently, Alia Had Admitted That She Fears Being Judged
On a related note, recently, Alia had spoken about the fear of being judged and she was quoted as saying, "Actors, in general, are very vulnerable. Ours is the life on display for constant judgement. I'm very affected by judgements about my professional life."
She had further added, "I even get worked up if my director is stressed about something. I can only act in front of one camera."
Alia On The Professional Front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all excited to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra. Speaking of the film, she had said, "It's a play of imagination. It's my most action-heavy film, but it's a different kind of organic action, not dishoom-dishoom."
Alia On Brahmastra
Alia had also made it pretty clear that Brahmastra is not a super-hero film. She had said, "If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear."
Apart from Alia & Ranbir, Brahmastra also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Alia's Upcoming Films
Before Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Apart from Gully Boy, she will be seen in Kalank and Takht.