 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt Finally Gives Her Review On Sanju!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has received rave reviews from all the corners and people are going gaga over the movie as several critics have lauded the film as well. It looks like the Sanjay Dutt biopic will break all the records at the box office and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is very happy and excited about the whole thing. She spoke highly about the movie and couldn't stop smiling while praising the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Well, just like her, we're all happy and proud of Ranbir Kapoor's performence too. Here's what she had to say about Sanju,

"Sanju, I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, 'Sanju' is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It's a full package."



It's One Of The Best Films, Says Alia "It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years."

Rajkumar Hirani Is The Best "I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park," said Alia to IANS.

A Very Unusual Film A movie like Sanju is a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch a biopic on an actor who is alive. Usually, Bollywood does biopics on a person who is no more. Sanju is a movie with a difference.

Sanju Makes Everyone Happy Bollywood celebrities gave out their review on Sanju and all of them stated that the movie made them happy, and also made them cry as the emotional quotient was too high.

