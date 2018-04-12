 »   »   » Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Reveals Why Stardom Never Gone To Her Daughter's Head!

Alia’s Journey Has Been Unusual

Soni Razdan also talked about the journey of Alia right from SOTY to Raazi and said, "I think her journey has been unusual as she has made unusual choices. Student Of The Year was a commercial type of a film, I would say a typical Bollywood film and that platform was great."

Alia Chose The ‘Other’ Route

"She could have probably continued doing more of the same and what's interesting is that she has chosen not to do it and went the other route. What's more interesting is that the other stuff is being written and I find it wonderful. These are a different kind of films and roles that are giving the opportunity to not only her but other actors."

Alia Is A Born Actress

"I am so happy that she is one of those people who is sticking her neck out and is taking risks. Not that Raazi is a risk, I am generally saying. See Highway, it was a complete contrast. It was a huge change. The very fact that she has gone that route has proved to me that she is a born actress."

Soni Razdan On Difference Between Star-Kids & Non Star-Kids

Speaking about the same, she told, "I think probably you balance the two things out and it's evened out. For a non-star kid, it's very difficult to get a break in the industry in the first place, you have to already be exceptional. I have to be exceptional as women in a workplace as they have to be better than men to be able to get the job."

Soni Razdan Feels It All Depends On ‘Performance’ At The EOD

"See, this industry is a very fair industry, it will give you your due as long as you are delivering the good. Whether you are a star kid or not, your audiences are there to see you. At the start, there would be an attraction, but later if you are not able to deliver, they won't have the same feeling for you."