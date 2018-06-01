 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Teases Fans By Sharing A New Pic With Ranbir Kapoor; Jacqueline Fernandez Comments On It

Related Articles
Recently, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he's is dating Alia Bhatt and since then they've become one hot topic of discussion. From attending movie screenings to attending Sonam Kapoor's reception together, they're giving enough fodder to the gossip-mongers. Interestingly, they're also all set to pair opposite each other in an upcoming film, Brahmastra and fans are helluva excited to see their chemistry!
Amid all the hullabaloo, Alia Bhatt shares a new picture with Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir & Alia can be seen doing prep work for Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan under Ayan Mukerji's observation. What caught everyone's attention is the comment of Jacqueline Fernandez on Alia's Instagram pic. Want to know what she wrote? Keep reading!
Alia Shares A New Pic With Ranbir
Alia captioned the picture as saying, "Oh captain my captain! Prep with the legend @amitabhbachchan ❤️❤️❤️ #brahmastra #ranbirkapoor."
Much to everyone's surprise, Jacqueline was quick to leave a comment on their picture and wrote, "Fabbbbb". To which Alia replied, "best".
Fans Go Gaga Over The Casting!
Ayan Mukerji must be lauded for pulling off such an amazing casting coup. Considering the fact that both Alia & Ranbir are two of the most talented stars of our generation, fans' excitement around Brahmastra is totally expected and the casting of Big B in the film works as the icing on the cake.
Ranbir Recently Caught Up With Sanjay Dutt
Ranbir & Sanjay Dutt might be seen shooting a promotional song for Sanju. Last night, the duo was spotted together and the paparazzi reveals Sanjay Dutt is very impressed with the trailer and Ranbir Kapoor's acting in the film as well!
Sanjay Dutt Gets Teary-eyed
While, posing for the camera, Sanjay Dutt hugged Ranbir Kapoor and got teary-eyed. On an exciting note, Sanjay Dutt & Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in YRF's upcoming film, Shamshera. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor.
