 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt’s Latest Instagram Posts Are All About Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor & His EX-GF Katrina Kaif!

Alia Bhatt is certainly in the most awkward situation but it seems the young belle is handling it like a pro. As soon as Alia started dating her bestie Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, things went a lot awkward between Kat & Alia. However, it seems the duo is trying their level best to make their friendship work. So what did Alia do to mend everything? Well, her latest Instagram posts are all about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Surprised? Check it out here..
Alia’s Story Is Dedicated To Katrina
Alia Bhatt shared a sassy picture with Katrina Kaif, wishing her a very happy birthday and fans are confused about the current equation of Katrina & Alia.
Alia Also Shared A Pic With Ranbir
Alia Bhatt shares a gorgeous picture from the sets of Bulgaria on her Instagram story. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen photobombing Alia and her girl gang.
Alia-Ranbir Are Having A Gala Time In Bulgaria
Seen here is lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, posing with Telugu Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna on the sets of Brahmastra and fans are super excited to see him in Hindi movie after a long time!
Alia Is Happy To Be Back At Brahmastra Set Too
Alia Bhatt shared this extremely beautiful shot of her and captioned it as saying, "Take you wonder by wonder."
We wonder if she's happy to be back at the film set or because of the company of Ranbir Kapoor?
Some More Pics From Bulgaria..
Mouni Roy shared this picture on her Instagram account and wrote "Grateful thankful peaceful about all shoot days these days ❤#justhowwonderfulisHe #Bràhmästrà 💫."
On a related note, Brahmastra also casts Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role and the film is slated to hit the theatres by next year.