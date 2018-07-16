 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt’s Latest Instagram Posts Are All About Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor & His EX-GF Katrina Kaif!

Alia’s Story Is Dedicated To Katrina

Alia Bhatt shared a sassy picture with Katrina Kaif, wishing her a very happy birthday and fans are confused about the current equation of Katrina & Alia.



Alia Also Shared A Pic With Ranbir

Alia Bhatt shares a gorgeous picture from the sets of Bulgaria on her Instagram story. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen photobombing Alia and her girl gang.



Alia-Ranbir Are Having A Gala Time In Bulgaria

Seen here is lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, posing with Telugu Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna on the sets of Brahmastra and fans are super excited to see him in Hindi movie after a long time!



Alia Is Happy To Be Back At Brahmastra Set Too

Alia Bhatt shared this extremely beautiful shot of her and captioned it as saying, "Take you wonder by wonder."



We wonder if she's happy to be back at the film set or because of the company of Ranbir Kapoor?



Some More Pics From Bulgaria..

Mouni Roy shared this picture on her Instagram account and wrote "Grateful thankful peaceful about all shoot days these days ❤#justhowwonderfulisHe #Bràhmästrà 💫."

