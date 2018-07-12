 »   »   »  Trending: Here's Alia Bhatt Singing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt never ceases to amaze people and if you remember, last year during Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil release, she took to stage during an award ceremony and sang a few lines from the title song and received thunderous applause from the audience which also included other stars like Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty. Even Karan Johar, who was hosting the award show, looked stunned!

Check out the throwback video of Alia Bhatt singing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil below...

She's got such a sweet voice, right? Just like how Salman Khan turned singer for Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer Hero, we guess Alia Bhatt should also give a try and sing for Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey's Student Of The Year 2. Since Karan Johar experienced Alia's singing skills as he stood right next to her as she sang Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we guess he should really consider it!

Also, coming back to the work front, Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her latest release Raazi, is currently shooting for Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and also has two more movies lined up, Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan and Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Shahrukh Khan's Zero as she has a cameo appearance.

Rumours state that Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan are not the only ones who will have cameo appearances in Zero. Like Om Shanti Om, even Zero might have special appearances of stars like Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and several other A-list celebrities. Shahrukh Khan had shared a collage on his Instagram handle previously along with Alia Bhatt and other stars and captioned it as, "Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky. Thx ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love."