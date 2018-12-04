 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, The Rock, Sophie Choudry Congratulate Priyanka & Nick On Their Wedding

Alia Bhatt Wishes Priyanka & Nick

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt got mesmerised by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding picture and took to her Instagram handle congratulating the couple. She said, "Just too beautiful! Congratulations you guys!!"

Alia Bhatt's Heart Emojis

Alia Bhatt also posted PeeCee & Nick's Christian wedding picture on her Instagram stories and filled it up with a lot of heart emojis. Of course, we all feel the same way too!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and gave a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories by congratulating the couple.

Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock

WWE champion and the Baywatch star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock posted a comment under Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture and won hearts with his gesture.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram stories and said the words that was in everyone's minds as 'So beautiful'. In all words, the picture is really beautiful and beyond words.

Eye Candy Of The Year

Sophie Choudry also posted this picture with emojis and without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding pictures are the eye candy of 2018. A great way to end the year!