 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, The Rock, Sophie Choudry Congratulate Priyanka & Nick On Their Wedding

The wedding pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally out and they look straight out of a fairytale and will make you believe that true love indeed exists in this world. Both the Christian and Hindu wedding pictures look out of this world and two eyes are not enough to see how beautiful they are. Priyanka and Nick's reception is currently ongoing in Delhi and their near and dear ones are in attendance to bless the couple.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the reception and congratulated the couple. Bollywood celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Hollywood biggie Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock congratulated the newly married couple on Instagram. Check out the pictures below...
Alia Bhatt Wishes Priyanka & Nick
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt got mesmerised by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding picture and took to her Instagram handle congratulating the couple. She said, "Just too beautiful! Congratulations you guys!!"
Alia Bhatt's Heart Emojis
Alia Bhatt also posted PeeCee & Nick's Christian wedding picture on her Instagram stories and filled it up with a lot of heart emojis. Of course, we all feel the same way too!
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor shared this picture of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and gave a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories by congratulating the couple.
Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock
WWE champion and the Baywatch star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock posted a comment under Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture and won hearts with his gesture.
Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram stories and said the words that was in everyone's minds as 'So beautiful'. In all words, the picture is really beautiful and beyond words.
Eye Candy Of The Year
Sophie Choudry also posted this picture with emojis and without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding pictures are the eye candy of 2018. A great way to end the year!
