English
 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, The Rock, Sophie Choudry Congratulate Priyanka & Nick On Their Wedding

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, The Rock, Sophie Choudry Congratulate Priyanka & Nick On Their Wedding

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The wedding pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally out and they look straight out of a fairytale and will make you believe that true love indeed exists in this world. Both the Christian and Hindu wedding pictures look out of this world and two eyes are not enough to see how beautiful they are. Priyanka and Nick's reception is currently ongoing in Delhi and their near and dear ones are in attendance to bless the couple.

    Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the reception and congratulated the couple. Bollywood celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Hollywood biggie Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock congratulated the newly married couple on Instagram. Check out the pictures below...

    Alia Bhatt Wishes Priyanka & Nick

    The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt got mesmerised by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding picture and took to her Instagram handle congratulating the couple. She said, "Just too beautiful! Congratulations you guys!!"

    Alia Bhatt's Heart Emojis

    Alia Bhatt also posted PeeCee & Nick's Christian wedding picture on her Instagram stories and filled it up with a lot of heart emojis. Of course, we all feel the same way too!

    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor shared this picture of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and gave a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories by congratulating the couple.

    Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock

    WWE champion and the Baywatch star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock posted a comment under Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture and won hearts with his gesture.

    Sophie Choudry

    Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram stories and said the words that was in everyone's minds as 'So beautiful'. In all words, the picture is really beautiful and beyond words.

    Eye Candy Of The Year

    Sophie Choudry also posted this picture with emojis and without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding pictures are the eye candy of 2018. A great way to end the year!

    Most Read: Anil Kapoor Said THIS To Deepika Padukone Before She Married Ranveer Singh!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue