 »   »   »  Amavas Teaser: Nargis Fakhri Is Here With A Horror Story Set In A Haunted Villa!

The makers of Amavas had dropped the first look poster on Halloween. Now, they have released a new poster along with the teaser of the film. This is Nargis Fakhri's first supernatural film which is helmed by Bhushan Patel.

Speaking about the same, Bhushan believes that Amavas will probably redefine the experience of watching a horror film. Earlier, he revealed that Nargis Fakhri immediately agreed to be a part of this film as she was quite impressed with the script.

The teaser begins with the narrator saying, "The victory of good over evil has always been the norm. But in reality, there are those moments too when darkness vanquishes the light. There is a similar kind of darkness on a moonless night.

The first teaser of Amavas gives us a sneak-peek of Nargis Fakhri walking around in a haunted villa on a moonless night, despite all the danger that lurks around her.

The film was shot in London for a start to finish 40 days schedule. Also check out this brand new poster of Amavas-

Produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Weeping Grave the film is slated to release on 11 January 2019.

