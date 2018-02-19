 »   »   » Very Hot! Bikini Beauty Ameesha Patel Chills By The Pool! Must See Pictures

Ameesha Patel has taken over Instagram by storm and got everyone talking about her super hot bikini pictures that she recently posted chilling by the pool. We've got to admit, she's looking way too hot, and has raised the temperatures in an instant. She also captioned all her bikini pictures in just hearts and let the images do the talking!
Ameesha Patel debuted in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which ended up being a blockbuster and her second film Gadar - Ek Prem Katha found success at the box office as well. She has been part of successful movies like Humraaz and Race 2 and right after that, her career vanished. Check out her hot bikini pictures below...
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel chills by the pool sporting a superhot brown bikini, folks!
Social Media Queen
Ameesha Patel's Instagram and Twitter followers just can't stop talking about her latest bikini pictures.
Exploding Stuff
Her comments section on both Twitter and Instagram has exploded! All thanks to her hot bikini images.
Red Hot
Doesn't Ameesha Patel look so stunning in this red hot bikini, peeps?
Raising Temperatures
Be it red, white or brown! Ameesha Patel can raise the temperatures in anything and everything that she wears.
Talk Of The Town
Even her previous calendar photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani was the talk of the town.
Curvy Beauty
She is sizzling hot and is blessed with the right curves at the right places.
So Gorgeous
Damn! Doesn't she look way too gorgeous in this picture?
So Charming
She surely has a charm of her own and she's got the looks that kill.
Upcoming Films
Ameesha Patel is currently shooting for her upcoming films Desi Magic and Bhaiyyaji Superhitt.