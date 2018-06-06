 »   »   »  Amid Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts To Dating Sidharth Malhotra!

'There's No Truth'

"These things crop up when you are promoting a film, but when they linger longer than they're supposed to, one needs to nip them in the bud and say there's no truth to them.

Also, because its leading to more and more stories which I don't appreciate. I have dismissed it so many times, but people are not listening to me," said Jacqueline.

During The Same Media Interaction, Salman Reveals Jacqueline Was The First Choice For 'London Dreams'

Speaking about Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan revealed, "I know Jacqueline since the time she came down from Sri Lanka. She was being cast for ‘London Dreams'.

But the movie was taking some time, so she did ‘Aladdin'. Then came ‘Kick'. She is a good girl. It is good fun working with her," he mentioned.

Jacqueline On How She Came On Board For Race 3

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline revealed, "I had started prepping for the dance film (which Salman, Jacqueline and Daisy were supposed to star in). Two months before we were scheduled to start shooting, Salman told me that we weren't doing that film anymore. My heart sank."

And The Credit Goes To Salman!

"But then, he said we'd be doing ‘Race 3' instead and I was thrilled to be returning to the franchise. We have made a lot of changes for the third installment with a completely new adventure. It's a completely different story revolving around a complicated family," added Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Says There's No One Like Salman Khan

Speaking about her shooting experience with Salman, she said, "It (‘Race 3' shoot) got over too fast. I have a lot of fun on film sets but this one was different. Salman ensures that everyone on the sets bonds and works as a team."

Jacqueline Is All Praises For Salman

"I've worked on many multi-starrers, but that kind of initiative isn't seen everywhere. Things always work differently with Salman. Every day after the shoot all of us would meet up and discuss our scenes, listen to music and sometimes just chat," asserted Jacqueline.

Is The Dance Film On Cards?

"I know it's in the pipeline, but I haven't had any clarity on when it would happen. I have not confirmed anything yet. After ‘Race 3' and (Tarun Mansukhani's) ‘Drive', I am still deciding what to do next."

On a related note, Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.