Amid His Affair Rumours With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pulls Ranbir Kapoor’s Leg!

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a very warm equation with her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor and we all know that. Duringher earlier appearance at Koffee With Karan with Ranbir, she had said on national television that she would like to dance on 'Chikni Chameli' at Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

    Kareena Kapoor also teased him about Katrina Kaif and asked "Are you in love with Katrina?", to which he had replied, "I love... Kareena!" Kareena was quick to add, "Just add a T to it."

    Once again, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen pulling Ranbir's leg, while promoting Veere Di Wedding.

    Kareena Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Commitment-phobic'

    Kareena plays the role of a girl who is commitment-phobic in Veere Di Wedding. In a fun segment with an entertainment portal, when Kareena was asked who according to her can play her role amongst the male actors, she said, "Ranbir (Kapoor). He is perfect for this role."

    Ranbir's Currently Grabbing Limelight Owing To His Link-up Rumours With Alia

    Ever since the duo has kick-started the shoot of Brahmastra, rumours have been rife that something is cooking up between Alia and Ranbir. The duo is often spotted with each other, grabbing the eyeballs of gossip-mongers.

    Ranbir Feels His Affair With Alia Is 'Too New To Talk'

    As per a Pinkvilla report, in an interview which is yet to be aired, when Ranbir was asked point blank if he is dating Alia, the Ranbir said that it is "TOO NEW" to talk about it.

    Recently, Ranbir Admitted He Has A Crush On Alia

    While his affair rumours with Alia has become a talk of the town, recently, at IIFA press conference, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the same, he had said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now."

    On The Other Side, Alia's Happy With The Rumours..

    "I'm happy that people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir because we are doing a film together that comes out next year. And all these people who are talking about our chemistry better come and watch the film," had told Alia to Mumbai Mirror.

    Alia Also Said She's Happy To Be Around Ranbir 'At This Point Of Her Life'

    When asked if she gets affected by affair rumours, she had said, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumours. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me.

    But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

    Ranbir's A Rare Person: Alia

    She had also added that, "I don't know whether I used the word, ‘fascinated'. But yes, I would definitely say that I'm fascinated by the kind of person he is with his vibe and behaviour. He is a really rare person and in the years that I have been alive, I haven't seen many such people."

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
