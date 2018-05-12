 »   »   » Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]

Prettilicious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a stunning outfit with a blue pastel aztec prints and looked everything pretty.

Aishwarya Plays All Safe

However, the actress didn't experiment much with her look and played it safe on her first day at Cannes.

What's In The Store Tonight?

Tonight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet for Cannes and we're so excited to see what Aishwarya will wear this time as we know it will be nothing less than something iconic!

Fans Are Elated With Aishwarya’s First Look

As far as her fans are concerned, they have given a ‘thumbs up' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's colourful.

Summer Vibes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes charm, while channeling summer vibes in this outfit and we're loving it!

L’Orealista

Just like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also represent L'Oreal at Cannes.

Oh So Lovely!

A few minutes ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this sweet picture on her Instagram page with Ingeborga Dapkūnaite.

Breath-taking!

Here's one breath-taking shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the prestigious film festival.