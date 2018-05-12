English
 »   »   » Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]

Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

It's that time of the year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules on the social media platforms. We won't be wrong if we say in India, Cannes Film Festival has become so popular because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The first time Aishwarya went to Cannes during the première of Devdas in 2000 and this year will mark her seventeen years journey in Cannes.

Apart from her Cannes outing, the lady is also grabbing eyeballs owing to her Instagram debut, which didn't turn out as grand as expected to be, credits the poor planning of her PR team. Anyway, the actress has already reached Cannes and we are here with the fresh pictures of her first look at the do and boy, she looks stunning!

Prettilicious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a stunning outfit with a blue pastel aztec prints and looked everything pretty.

Aishwarya Plays All Safe

However, the actress didn't experiment much with her look and played it safe on her first day at Cannes.

What's In The Store Tonight?

Tonight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet for Cannes and we're so excited to see what Aishwarya will wear this time as we know it will be nothing less than something iconic!

Fans Are Elated With Aishwarya’s First Look

As far as her fans are concerned, they have given a ‘thumbs up' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's colourful.

Summer Vibes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes charm, while channeling summer vibes in this outfit and we're loving it!

L’Orealista

Just like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also represent L'Oreal at Cannes.

Oh So Lovely!

A few minutes ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this sweet picture on her Instagram page with Ingeborga Dapkūnaite.

Breath-taking!

Here's one breath-taking shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the prestigious film festival.

Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X