 »   »   » Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]

Related Articles
- WAIT, WHAT! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Copy Aamir Khan's Unique Instagram Strategy?
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Debut GONE WRONG; Blasts Her Team As Fans Doubt Its Authenticity
- Salman Khan's Entry Made Aishwarya Rai Uncomfortable; Abhishek Came To Her Rescue At Sonam's Party
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops A Surprise For Fans, Will Finally Make Her Instagram Debut!
- PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception
- Stars Spotted At Sonam Kapoor's RECEPTION: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Ranbir, Katrina, Alia & Others [PICS]
- Sonam Kapoor Ends COLD WAR With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Will Ash FORGIVE Her & Attend The Wedding?
- Rekha Comes Between Jaya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Her PDA For Amitabh Bachchan IRRITATES His Family
- Abhishek Bachchan Confesses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became VERY INSECURE After The Birth Of Aaradhya!
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Signed Josh Because She Was Paired Opposite Salman Khan Initially!
- Sonam Kapoor Calls The Idea Of Grand Wedding DISGUSTING: What'd Aishwarya & Anushka's Reactions Be?
- EXCLUSIVE: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get Snubbed By Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan At A Wedding?
It's that time of the year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules on the social media platforms. We won't be wrong if we say in India, Cannes Film Festival has become so popular because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The first time Aishwarya went to Cannes during the première of Devdas in 2000 and this year will mark her seventeen years journey in Cannes.
Apart from her Cannes outing, the lady is also grabbing eyeballs owing to her Instagram debut, which didn't turn out as grand as expected to be, credits the poor planning of her PR team. Anyway, the actress has already reached Cannes and we are here with the fresh pictures of her first look at the do and boy, she looks stunning!
Prettilicious
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a stunning outfit with a blue pastel aztec prints and looked everything pretty.
Aishwarya Plays All Safe
However, the actress didn't experiment much with her look and played it safe on her first day at Cannes.
What's In The Store Tonight?
Tonight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet for Cannes and we're so excited to see what Aishwarya will wear this time as we know it will be nothing less than something iconic!
Fans Are Elated With Aishwarya’s First Look
As far as her fans are concerned, they have given a ‘thumbs up' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's colourful.
Summer Vibes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes charm, while channeling summer vibes in this outfit and we're loving it!
L’Orealista
Just like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also represent L'Oreal at Cannes.
Oh So Lovely!
A few minutes ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this sweet picture on her Instagram page with Ingeborga Dapkūnaite.
Breath-taking!
Here's one breath-taking shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the prestigious film festival.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.