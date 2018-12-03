English
 Amidst Cancer Treatment, Sonali Bendre Returns To India, Friends Welcome The 'Warrior Princess'!

By
    Sonali Bendre returns to India after Cancer Treatment, spotted at Mumbai airport; Watch | FilmiBeat

    Sonali Bendre who had been undergoing cancer treatment in New York is now back in Mumbai. The actress was recently spotted with her hubby Goldie Behl in the city. Ever since Sonali was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, she has been posting inspiring posts aboout her battle with the illness.

    sbu

    Earlier, Sonali wrote a short heartfelt note about how she is looking forward to embrace a normal life which awaits her in India. In an Instagram page, Sonali had written, "They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you.

    Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime.

    And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :)

    sbu

    It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't to embrace it. And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape..."

    Meanwhile, her friends and colleagues from the industry can't wait to welcome her back in the city. Farah Khan commented, "Come home soon. Rushing to buy fish for you," while Sussanne Khan, wrote "Can't wait to see you my warrior princess. Love you too much." Abhishek Bachchan gave a virtual hug to her, on the other hand, Twinkle Khanna sent out kisses.

