 »   »   » CHUCK CATFIGHT! Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh POSE Together For The FIRST Time; Aamir Joins Them

Kat With Fatima & Aamir

Katrina Kaif shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Thugs🌟my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh."



What Were They Up To?

Reportedly, Katrina, Fatima & Aamir were rehearsing for the title ytrack of Thugs Of Hindostan and we're damn excited about it!



Hottie Kat!

Seen here is Katrina Kaif posing with assistant choreographer on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.



All’s Well Between Fatima & Katrina

A source close to Katrina maintains that both the actresses get along very well, unlike rumours. "Katrina and Fatima share a very warm equation as co-stars. The speculations doing the rounds are not true at all."



Katrina Is Working Really Hard For The TOH

Katrina Kaif, whose sexy figure will have anyone drooling, is often spotted outside the gym and needless to say she's working damn hard for the film!



Katrina’s Dance Rehearsal

Seen here is Katrina Kaif posing for a picture, while rehearsing for a song for Thugs Of Hindostan.



Meanwhile…

On the other side, Katrina Kaif I salso gearing up for her another mega-project with Shahrukh Khan & Anushka Sharma - Zero.

