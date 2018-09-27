English
 Unexpected! Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shocking Reply On Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Controversy

Unexpected! Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shocking Reply On Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Controversy

    Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about being harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film Horn OK Please. The actress, in an interview to Zoom and ANI, revealed that Nana Patekar harassed her while shooting for an item song for the film. She said, ''He was very aggressive, and was pushing me around and misbehaving with me on the set. My complaint was not heard. He also demanded to do an intimate step with me even though it was my solo dance. It was total harassment.''

    When Amitabh Was Asked To Comment On The Same

    When the biggest superstar of the industry Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on it during the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan, he gave a very shocking reaction to this and said, "Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar."

    What About Aamir Khan?

    However, Aamir Khan gave a very balanced reply and said, "Well, I think without knowing the veracity of something, or the details of something, I don't think I can comment on it. It's not right for me. I don't need to comment on it. But I would like to say that, whenever something like this does happen, it's a really sad thing. Now whether this has happened, that is for people to investigate. I don't think we can comment on it."

    Coming Back To Tanushree

    She thrashed Ganesh Acharya recently for supporting Nana Patekar and said, ''He (choreographer Ganesh Acharya) is a bloody liar and a two faced person. He got the job because of me and he decided to back stab me, of course he will support him (Nana Patekar) as he was equally complicit in the harassment.''

    Ban These People!

    ''I want the industry to ban these people from working just to set an example for others. You can't get away with this behaviour. My fight is not with Nana Patekar or Ganesh Acharya. I don't want them to work. I want them to suffer the consequences of their actions. One has to go through a lot when you put such allegations. The entire court and police process needs to be updated, else our country will plunge into chaos in no time."

    Also Read: An Eye Witness EXPOSES Nana Patekar! Reveals What Exactly Happened With Tanushree Dutta That Day!

