 »   »   »  The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal On Their Wedding! View Pictures

The day that we've all been waiting for has finally arrived as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get married today on December 12, 2018. Also, the Bachchans have arrived at the Antilia to bless the couple and as per reports, Amitabh Bachchan will be a host during the wedding later on in the evening. Check out the pictures below...
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan arrived early to bless Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on their wedding day and he'll be the Emcee for a part in the evening.
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan makes her valuable presence at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony in Antilia.
Shweta Bachchan
Doesn't Shweta Bachchan look lovely and elegant in a pink saree? Her accessories match her outfit pretty well too.
Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda is seen standing next to her grandfather Amitabh Bachcan and she looks gorgeous!
Amitabh Bachchan is a close friend of the Ambanis and their friendship dates back to a very long time. Even during Isha Ambani's sangeet and mehendi ceremony, the Bachchans, especially Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek set the stage on fire with their dance performance. Their dance received hoots and whistles from the guests and even their daughter Aaradhya, who is usually shy and reserved, was seen jumping and clapping on her seat.
Also, Aishwarya Rai was seen shaking a leg with Karisma Kapoor during the sangeet ceremony and we're glad that the duo came together after a long time. It, indeed, was a night to remember and tonight will be even more grand.
