 »   »   »  The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal On Their Wedding! View Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan arrived early to bless Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on their wedding day and he'll be the Emcee for a part in the evening.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan makes her valuable presence at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony in Antilia.

Shweta Bachchan

Doesn't Shweta Bachchan look lovely and elegant in a pink saree? Her accessories match her outfit pretty well too.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda is seen standing next to her grandfather Amitabh Bachcan and she looks gorgeous!