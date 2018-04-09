 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan ANGERS Salman Khan's Fans, Likes Pictures Of The Superstar Entering The Jail

Related Articles
Last few days have been gruesome for Salman Khan as well as his family and fans, as the actor got convicted in the twenty years old Blackbuck poaching case and spent two consecutive days and nights inside the Jodhpur jail. As expected, Twitter was inundated with angry tweets as fans were really furious with the verdict of the court, especially when the other four (Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre) were acquitted.
But you will be surprised to know it's Amitabh Bachchan, who pissed the 'Bhai' fans even more. So what did the megastar do? Did he take a stand for Salman Khan? Obviously not! Did he support the conviction of Salman Khan? Nay, again! Then, what is it?
Big B Likes These Pics Of Salman
It so happened, when a leading magazine portal shared a couple of pictures of Salman Khan, entering the Jodhpur jail, Amitabh Bachchan liked the picture but chose to stay mum on the entire 'jail-bail' saga of Salman Khan.
Big B Receives Flak For The Same M
Many fans of Salman Khan are condemning this act of Amitabh Bachchan and are also slamming the Megastar for the same.
Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Takes A Potshot At Salman's Haters
Arpita shared a smiling picture of Salman Khan and wrote, "My Strength , My Weakness , My Pride , My Joy , My Life , My World. Gods Child. God bless all the people that can't handle you or your success, I wish only positivity & happiness for you may all the jealousy & negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than u are & blind everyone with your success & good deeds. Love you Bhai." [sic]
Fans Are Celebrating Salman Khan's Bail
As news spread that Salman Khan has been granted bail, the fans started gathering outside his home, anticipating his arrival and for a glimpse of the Dabangg star. Some die-hard fans even started dancing on hearing that their favourite actor will be out of the prison soon.
The Craze For Mr Khan Is Unmatchable
Some were seen holding placards with messages like 'We support Salman', 'We love Salman', 'Welcome Back Salman', while others were seen wearing 'Being Human' t-shirts. 'Being Human' is a clothing line owned by the superstar.
Fans Feel Salman Hasn't Done Anything Wrong
"We are very, very happy that he is out of the jail. He has done a lot of good work, helped so many people," a fan said. "Salman has not done anything wrong, he helps the poor and needy people," another one said.
Salman, On The Work Front
On the professional front, Salman Khan will wrap up the shooting of Race 3 by the end of the month as the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
