 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan ANGERS Salman Khan's Fans, Likes Pictures Of The Superstar Entering The Jail

Big B Likes These Pics Of Salman

It so happened, when a leading magazine portal shared a couple of pictures of Salman Khan, entering the Jodhpur jail, Amitabh Bachchan liked the picture but chose to stay mum on the entire 'jail-bail' saga of Salman Khan.

Big B Receives Flak For The Same M

Many fans of Salman Khan are condemning this act of Amitabh Bachchan and are also slamming the Megastar for the same.

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Takes A Potshot At Salman's Haters

Arpita shared a smiling picture of Salman Khan and wrote, "My Strength , My Weakness , My Pride , My Joy , My Life , My World. Gods Child. God bless all the people that can't handle you or your success, I wish only positivity & happiness for you may all the jealousy & negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than u are & blind everyone with your success & good deeds. Love you Bhai." [sic]

Salman Khan greets fans, बोले अब मुझे सोने दो; Shows sign of 3 fingers Watch video | FilmiBeat

Fans Are Celebrating Salman Khan's Bail

As news spread that Salman Khan has been granted bail, the fans started gathering outside his home, anticipating his arrival and for a glimpse of the Dabangg star. Some die-hard fans even started dancing on hearing that their favourite actor will be out of the prison soon.

The Craze For Mr Khan Is Unmatchable

Some were seen holding placards with messages like 'We support Salman', 'We love Salman', 'Welcome Back Salman', while others were seen wearing 'Being Human' t-shirts. 'Being Human' is a clothing line owned by the superstar.

Fans Feel Salman Hasn't Done Anything Wrong

"We are very, very happy that he is out of the jail. He has done a lot of good work, helped so many people," a fan said. "Salman has not done anything wrong, he helps the poor and needy people," another one said.

Salman, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Salman Khan will wrap up the shooting of Race 3 by the end of the month as the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.