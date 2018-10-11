 »   »   »  Finally! Amitabh Bachchan Breaks His Silence On The #MeToo Movement

Tanushree Dutta started the #MeToo movement in India when she alleged that veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. When at the launch of the Thugs of Hindostan trailer, Amitabh Bachchan was asked about the controversy, he'd replied saying that neither is he Tanushree Dutta, nor is he Nana Patekar. The actor's response shocked and disappointed his fans big time.

Post the backlash, Amitabh tweeted a link to an interview, in which he spoke on the #MeToo movement. He said, "No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehavior, or disorderly conduct ; especially at her work place. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculum, should be adopted at a very early educational level.''

''Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an irreparable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence," he added.

Check out his full interview here:

T 2959 - An interview on the eve of birthday : It is that special day again...special for us, that is. Why (cont) https://t.co/8n1ERaBtXw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2018

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan.

Most Read: #MeToo: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Deepika Amin HITS Alok Nath: He's A Drunkard, Harasses Women