 »   »   »  Amitabh Bachchan Clears Loans Of Over 1300 Farmers From Uttar Pradesh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh. He took to his Twitter handle on Monday and tweeted, "Cleared the loans of farmers from Uttar Pradesh... select few were booked by me on train from Varanasi, and given OTS ('OTS: One Time Settlement with Bank Of India').

He also personally met some of them to give them their bank letters."And then the meeting with the farmers from UP and the giving of the OTS certificates to a select few from the 1398. Let the Laxmi of the house, the daughter give them that. Laxmi the goddess of wealth. Shweta, the daughter, the Laxmi of the house," he wrote. H also shared his photographs with Shweta on the blogpost.

Have a look at his tweet here-

T 3007 - Cleared the loans of 1348 farmers from UP .. select few were booked by me on train from Varanasi, and given OTS ..

बेटी श्वेता ने अपने हाथों से उनसब को OTS दिया ; बेटी घर की लक्ष्मी होती है - लक्ष्मी के हाथों से लक्ष्मी दी ! pic.twitter.com/cOTTd4NC2M — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2018

Amitabh completed the OTS process and invited 70 farmers to Mumbai by blocking an entire train compartment for them to personally give away the bank letters.

Earlier in 2017, the Piku star helped over 350 farmers by paying off their debts and helping the families of 44 Maharashtra soldier who died in combat. He had then handed over the amount to the farmers and the soldier's families along with his wife Jaya.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

(Inputs from IANS)