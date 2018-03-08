 »   »   » OOPS! Amitabh Bachchan DISCRIMINATES Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan; Fans Slam Him

On the eve of International Women's Day, Amitabh Bachchan posted a series of pictures of Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan on Twitter and wished all his fans.
While some of his fans liked the way he shared the adorable pictures of the ladies of the Bachchan parivaar, some slammed the megastar for not sharing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called this act of Big B 'unfair'.
A fan named Yogita questioned Big B, "क्या आप आपकी बहु को आपकी बेटी नहीं मानते हैं? महिला दिवस के मौक़े पर अपने सब की तस्वीर share की ऐश्वर्या को छोड़कर । ये सही बत नहीं हैं सरजी.[sic]"
While the another fan @KonikaGupta wrote, "Beti our bahu me toh mr Amitabh Bachchan v farak karten h toh sabko kya bolen.....[sic]"
"Disappointed as there is no mention of Bollywood 1st International celebrity Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A self made,talented,Successful, Mother,Daughter, Sister, Wife and most importantly A woman. My all time fav actress in the world. @SrBachchan sir give my regards @juniorbachchan. [sic]"
"I know daughter in law can't become daughters....but aap women's day toh wish kar sakte the....mujhe laga sirf yeh middle class logo ki problem hai but I was surprised k celebrities cum idols thinks same. [sic]"
Another fan of Big B questions him why he didn't share Aishwarya's picture and wrote, "Aishwarya is missing amit ji . Not fair .. happy woman's day. [sic]"
A user also urged Big B to tweet again with the picture of Aishwarya and wrote, "Sorry sir, a request pls twitt again with Mrs Aishwarya in the picture as she is your daughter inlaw she is also your daughter, thx. [sic]"
"Wonder why your daughter in law is not in the photo with other women...[sic]"
"अपनी बेटी को ज़्यादा समझदार समझने वाले ससुराल वाले, अक्सर यह भूल जाते हैं कि जिसको वो अपनी बहु बनाकर लाये हैं वह भी तो किसी कि बेटी है..[sic]."
"Aishwarya Rai is part of your family and a woman in bacchan family. She is an awesome actress, international celebrity, good wife and Awesome mother . She is a true woman among all. Why she isissing from the pictures? [sic]"
"Why no Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in your personal commendation?? By far the biggest women champion in your family. [sic]."
What's your thought on the entire hullabaloo? Do you think Big B did a blunder by skipping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture?Let us know in the comments section below!