 »   »   »  Why Amitabh Bachchan Exploded On Jaya Bachchan When Karan Thapar Asked Him About Rekha?

When Mr Thapar Thought Big B Is Giving Him A Hint To Ask About His Love Life

While speaking to The Quint, Thapar revealed, "During one of the tape changes, Amitabh Bachchan told me a story about a Warren Beatty interview that he'd seen where the interviewer asked Warren Beatty about the women in his life.

He said, "We've all heard the stories about the women in Beatty's life but to have him questioned about this was a different experience altogether." And I said to myself, "This is a bizarre thing to say to someone who's interviewing you during a tape change. Is he giving me a hint?"

Thapar Asked Jaya Bachchan If She Trusts Her Husband

"And I asked him about Rekha; I asked him about Parveen Babi, the two ladies that I was aware of. And beyond that I didn't know more. I then switched to his wife who was sitting on the sofa beside him. And I said, "Do you believe your husband?" She looked at him and said "Yes, I do. Why on earth shouldn't I?"

Jaya: 'I Always Believe My Husband'

"I (Karan Thapar) said, "Are you saying that because you genuinely believe him or only because he's sitting beside you?" She laughed and said, "No, no , no, I always believe my husband." And then we reverted to the rest of the prepared interview and carried on for another 40 minutes."

Big B Insisted The Crew To Have Lunch

When it ended, Amitabh absolutely insisted that the crew and I stayed for lunch. Even though we demurred and said, "No, no, we ought to get back." He said, "No, no, no, you must, you must." And, so we did.

Big B Vented Out His Anger On Jaya Bachchan

"It was when we were sitting down to lunch that Amitabh began to show irritation and irritability. That then quickly developed into annoyance and anger. And it exploded almost like a volcano on his wife."

Mr Bachchan Was Irritably Rude To Her

"He was extremely, publicly, irritably rude to her in his manner. He didn't say anything that was rude but he was very rude in his manner, tone and behaviour."

Mr Thapar Says Jaya Bachchan Became The Victim For No Reason

"And we realised at once that actually this was intended for us. For me, in particular, and not for poor Jaya Bachchan. But she was the victim on whom this anger was exploding pouring out like lava of a volcano. We very quickly excused ourselves."