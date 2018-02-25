 »   »   » Dark Day For Bollywood! Amitabh Bachchan Had A Premonition About Sridevi's Death?

Amitabh Bachchan Posted

''T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है.''

Other actors too, took to social media to express the grief.

PRIYANKA @priyankachopra

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi

Jacqueline Fernandez @Asli_Jacqueline

An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...

Sidharth Malhotra @S1dharthM

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma'am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏

Preity zinta @realpreityzinta

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP

Riteish Deshmukh @Riteishd

Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... 🙏🏽 RIP

sushmita sen @thesushmitasen

I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...

Anushka Sharma @AnushkaSharma

I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi

Rajkummar Rao @RajkummarRao

Can't believe it, my most fav actress #Sridevi ji is no more. It's a huge loss. Met her so many times in last couple of months and she was always so kind and gracious. You'll be missed ma'am. We all love you and very proud of you and your achievements.