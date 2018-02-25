 »   »   » Dark Day For Bollywood! Amitabh Bachchan Had A Premonition About Sridevi's Death?

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away late on Saturday night following cardiac arrest and it came as a huge shock to everyone. But before the death news of the veteran actress surfaced on social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter that he is feeling uneasy, but he doesn't know the reason.
Many believe that Big B had a premonition about the death of Sridevi.
Amitabh Bachchan Posted
''T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है.''
Other actors too, took to social media to express the grief.
PRIYANKA @priyankachopra
I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi
Jacqueline Fernandez @Asli_Jacqueline
An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...
Sidharth Malhotra @S1dharthM
Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma'am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏
Preity zinta @realpreityzinta
Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP
Riteish Deshmukh @Riteishd
Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... 🙏🏽 RIP
sushmita sen @thesushmitasen
I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...
Anushka Sharma @AnushkaSharma
I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi
Rajkummar Rao @RajkummarRao
Can't believe it, my most fav actress #Sridevi ji is no more. It's a huge loss. Met her so many times in last couple of months and she was always so kind and gracious. You'll be missed ma'am. We all love you and very proud of you and your achievements.
Those who have come in late, Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi were in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding. Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to a leading daily saying, "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet.''