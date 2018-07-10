English
Amitabh Bachchan Has A Funny Take On His Family Picture & We Couldn't Agree More!

    Trust Amitabh Bachchan to be really witty at times! The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood is quite a cool father and a grandpa to Navya Naveli Nanda, Agatsya and Aaradhya. The superstar recently gave us a glimpse of few pictures from his holiday pictures and what stole the show was his hilarous comment which accompanied the photos.

    In the picture, while Shweta, Abhishek and Agastya are engrossed in their mobile phones, Navya is busy reading a book. But you guys need to check out the funny caption which Big B chose to give the picture-

    So True!

    Sr. Bachchan captioned the photo as, "the family that Mobiles together, stays together.." and that's got us thinking how true it is especially in today's age of technology.

    Big B Showers Love

    Big B shared one more picture and captioned it as, ".... and then the grandchildren.. they be the best .. when did they grow up - Navya Naveli & Agastya.." How cute is that!

    Candid Clicks Are The Best

    Here's yet another picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan with a caption that read, "When Navya clicks you on her Polaroid and you click yourself on your iPhone .. as we chill .. for .. ? Aahaa .. wouldn't you like to know ..!!"

    Badla Diaries

    Big B recently wrapped up the Glasgow schedule of Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. The film reunites him with his 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu. Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest).

    There's Also Brahmastra & Thugs Of Hindostan

    Amitabh Bachchan has Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan up next for release in November 2018. He will be also seen in Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:08 [IST]
