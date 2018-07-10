 »   »   »  Amitabh Bachchan Has A Funny Take On His Family Picture & We Couldn't Agree More!

So True!

Sr. Bachchan captioned the photo as, "the family that Mobiles together, stays together.." and that's got us thinking how true it is especially in today's age of technology.

Big B Showers Love

Big B shared one more picture and captioned it as, ".... and then the grandchildren.. they be the best .. when did they grow up - Navya Naveli & Agastya.." How cute is that!

Candid Clicks Are The Best

Here's yet another picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan with a caption that read, "When Navya clicks you on her Polaroid and you click yourself on your iPhone .. as we chill .. for .. ? Aahaa .. wouldn't you like to know ..!!"

Badla Diaries

Big B recently wrapped up the Glasgow schedule of Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. The film reunites him with his 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu. Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest).

There's Also Brahmastra & Thugs Of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan has Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan up next for release in November 2018. He will be also seen in Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.