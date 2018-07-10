 »   »   »  Amitabh Bachchan Has A Funny Take On His Family Picture & We Couldn't Agree More!

Related Articles
- Uh Oh! Amitabh Bachchan Was Mistaken For Salman Khan In Glasgow & Twitteratis Aren't Very Amused!
- Ranbir Kapoor Terribly Excited About Brahmastra, Reveals A Shocking Detail About The Film!
- When Amitabh Bachchan Was SLAPPED By A Langur On A Film's Set For Ignoring Him!
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pregnancy! Did Amitabh Bachchan Try To Control News On Aish's Delivery?
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan RUBBISHES Family Fight Rumours; Shares A WOW PIC With Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan
- Amitabh Bachchan On 102 Not Out: My Family Really Liked The Film, The Children Loved It
- 40 Years Of Amitabh Bachchan's Don: A Film Rejected By Dharmendra & Dev Anand & Accepted By Audience
- Rishi Kapoor: This Is An Era Of Actors, Non Actors Won’t Survive!
- Grand As Shahrukh's Mannat! Sonam Kapoor's BF Anand Ahuja's Bungalow Is COSTLIER Than The Bachchans
- 102 Not Out Review: Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor Win This Match With Their First-Rate Innings!
- Rekha Comes Between Jaya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Her PDA For Amitabh Bachchan IRRITATES His Family
- Amitabh Bachchan Is All Proud Of Daughter Shweta Bachchan! Know Why?
Trust Amitabh Bachchan to be really witty at times! The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood is quite a cool father and a grandpa to Navya Naveli Nanda, Agatsya and Aaradhya. The superstar recently gave us a glimpse of few pictures from his holiday pictures and what stole the show was his hilarous comment which accompanied the photos.
In the picture, while Shweta, Abhishek and Agastya are engrossed in their mobile phones, Navya is busy reading a book. But you guys need to check out the funny caption which Big B chose to give the picture-
So True!
Sr. Bachchan captioned the photo as, "the family that Mobiles together, stays together.." and that's got us thinking how true it is especially in today's age of technology.
Big B Showers Love
Big B shared one more picture and captioned it as, ".... and then the grandchildren.. they be the best .. when did they grow up - Navya Naveli & Agastya.." How cute is that!
Candid Clicks Are The Best
Here's yet another picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan with a caption that read, "When Navya clicks you on her Polaroid and you click yourself on your iPhone .. as we chill .. for .. ? Aahaa .. wouldn't you like to know ..!!"
Badla Diaries
Big B recently wrapped up the Glasgow schedule of Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. The film reunites him with his 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu. Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest).
There's Also Brahmastra & Thugs Of Hindostan
Amitabh Bachchan has Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan up next for release in November 2018. He will be also seen in Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.