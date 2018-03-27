 »   »   » Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan Helps A Differently Abled Boy

Lending A Helping Hand

"He extended his delicate hand, rough and strong, because that is what he uses to move about, and I arranged for him to be dropped home. My people did so and reported he was homeless and lived on the pavement out side a high rise in the suburbs."

What Brings Them To Jalsa?

"What brings them here each Sunday is a mystery and a cause for mistaken identity. Surely they must mistake for another. Surely. But no they come. Standing and waiting for hours before, just so they can wave at me and hope for a reciprocal gesture. That is all. Mostly the operation is valid and over within those minor minutes and then back to the grind," said Big B on his blog.

Big Hearted Amitabh Bachchan

"Tearing oneself away from the formalities of celebrity is a task... I do not believe in it and never shall..."

Contribution To Indian Cinema

"Others may wish to contribute and celebrate the tenure and so called ‘contribution' to cinema from me. But that shall never happen. It shall remain a closed chapter ... not to be opened ever," Amitabh Bachchan summed it up on his blog.