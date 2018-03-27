English
 Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan Helps A Differently Abled Boy

Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan Helps A Differently Abled Boy

Sundays are special for Amitabh Bachchan as he gets to meet his fans outside his residence in Jalsa, but last Sunday was really something special as the Megastar spotted a differently abled boy among the crowd and asked the security personals to bring him inside the gates so that he can meet and listen to what he has to say. The Thugs Of Hindostan actor shared the heart-warming details on his blog b saying,

"Sundays are special and today was even more so. I contributed towards a just cause. A visitor at the gates in the evening among the crowds. A differently challenged young boy. I asked him to be brought in, he was without speech and mobility but a determined poise of one that had refused to give up. It was joy to witness the joy on his face. I asked him what he needed, he tugged at his shirt clothes. I gave him a bundle of my own."

Lending A Helping Hand

"He extended his delicate hand, rough and strong, because that is what he uses to move about, and I arranged for him to be dropped home. My people did so and reported he was homeless and lived on the pavement out side a high rise in the suburbs."

What Brings Them To Jalsa?

"What brings them here each Sunday is a mystery and a cause for mistaken identity. Surely they must mistake for another. Surely. But no they come. Standing and waiting for hours before, just so they can wave at me and hope for a reciprocal gesture. That is all. Mostly the operation is valid and over within those minor minutes and then back to the grind," said Big B on his blog.

Big Hearted Amitabh Bachchan

"Tearing oneself away from the formalities of celebrity is a task... I do not believe in it and never shall..."

Contribution To Indian Cinema

"Others may wish to contribute and celebrate the tenure and so called ‘contribution' to cinema from me. But that shall never happen. It shall remain a closed chapter ... not to be opened ever," Amitabh Bachchan summed it up on his blog.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
