 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan In Pain Because Of Heavy Thugs Of Hindostan Costumes; Says He's Fine Now

Yesterday, while speaking about Amitabh Bachchan's health, Jaya Bachchan was quoted as saying, "Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck. The costumes are very heavy, so, there's some pain. Otherwise, he is fine."

Now, Amitabh Bachchan has assured his fans and well wishers that he is doing well after getting treated by his team of doctors. Yesterday, the 75-year-old actor's cryptic blog post on getting his doctors from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body had sparked worries about his health.

"I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again... I will rest and keep informed in process," Bachchan, who is in the city to shoot for "Thugs of Hindostan" wrote in his blog.

Going by Big B's blog, one can figure out that the Megastar was working in odd hours and he also wrote about the same. "Ya .. so .. its 5 am .. the morning after the night that began yesterday .. for work .. some people need to work for a living .. and work hard."

"Its been rough .. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears .. then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not .. that not is the catalyst .. when they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved .."

"...continuation .. regularity .. perseverance .. good nature, shall all be available in several chapters of the 'gurus' that preach such .. but at times the practical leaks through and catches through to the peak .. many a victory has been had by the middle of the road person and temperament

".. the class by the middle, the one unexpected .. the one not attentioned to .. they be the delivered..we all are that .. in the largest of percentages .. and proud [sic]," wrote Big B.

While, we wish a speedy recovery to Big B, his passion for his work is truly inspiring!