 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Is Inundated With Projects; Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot For This Superstar's Film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad to shoot for South superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The 75-year-old actor, who has a guest appearance in the movie, took to his blog to make the announcement. He also shared a look test in which he can be seen sporting a long grey hair and beard.

Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours .. the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat , thus ... these are not the final, but close .."

The veteran actor added that he is getting such roles as he is in the winter of his life.

".an admittance that most people that wish for me to work in their films , to bring in a character, attempt to put me in situations that resemble the above .. cannot really deny their choice .. the days of yore are over .. I mean they could never be reborn as this for example :

Bachchan will next be seen in "102 Not Out" playing a 95-year-old father to his 75-year-old son, portrayed by Rishi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 4, 2018. The film will see Bachchan and Kapoor reunite on-screen after good 27 years.

He also stars in Thugs of Hindostan, which will mark his first collaboration with Superstar Aamir Khan. The film also casts Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is in tremendous buzz and is expected to break all the records. It is expected to release during Diwali this year i.e., 2018.