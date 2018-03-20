 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan: It Takes Hard Work To Survive & Breathe!

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has once again shared the details of the gruelling schedule of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. The 75-year-old actor, who is currently in the city filming the Vijay Krishna Acharaya-directed movie, has been busy with overnight shoots.

Also Read: Sridevi Gone, But Conspiracy Theories On! Several Unanswered Questions On Her Death Do The Rounds

"Mornings begin for some ... end for some. Depends how you wish to see them. How else can the pattern of our work be described... it began yesterday in the evening of the day and has just ended in the morning of the today. It takes hard work to survive and breathe," Bachchan wrote on his blog at around 6 on Tuesday morning.

He also wrote, "the summer birds of the morning do sound .. there is a quiet .. machines that bring atmospheric pressures to normal play around and about .. that gentle heart beat of the 'ticker' does sound in its solemnity .. and the soft breeze of the morning welcoming the harsh sun to prevail, swings by the gaping windows."

The actor recently sparked health concerns when he asked his team of doctors from Mumbai to pay him a visit. There were reports that Bachchan was ill, but the actor and his wife, Jaya, clarified that he had back and shoulder pain.

Aamir, who stars in the movie along side Bachchan, had revealed that the veteran actor had suffered a back and shoulder injury. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Also Read: Lisa Haydon's Latest Bikini Pictures Will Set The Temperatures Soaring!

(PTI News)