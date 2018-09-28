 »   »   »  Amitabh Bachchan On Thugs Of Hindostan Stunts: It's Not My Age To Do Action Scenes!

VFX Has Made Actors' Life Difficult, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Contrary to popular view, Amitabh Bachchan believes technological advancement has made the job of an actor more difficult. "After technology has become advanced, people rather look more into detailing. We have to work harder. Don't think because of technology our work has become easy. To some extent visually, it has become a lot more presentable. But in the old days, we chose large locations, shot at the location and everything was done immediately."



Thugs Of Hindostan Being Compared To Pirates Of The Caribbean

There were reports that Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film was also compared to the Hollywood blockbuster The Pirates of the Caribbean series.



Vijay Krishna Acharya Says Thugs Of Hindostan Is Not A Copy From Any Novel Or Movie!

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya rubbished the rumours by saying, "It is not based on any novel. It is called 'Thugs..' so maybe people felt it is related to a book that came on thugs. But it is not. Whenever we have made period films, we have made it very reverential. I felt maybe we make a little irrelevant film in which there is a character who is not noble and that might be interesting. It is hard to get people come to theatres and they might come in if there is some spectacle."



Aamir Khan On Thugs Of Hindostan Being Compared To The Pirates of The Caribbean

On Thugs of Hindostan being compared to The Pirates of The Caribbean, Aamir Khan opened up by saying, "It is an action-adventure film so in that case the genre is similar to Pirates.... But story-wise, there is no similarity between the two films."

