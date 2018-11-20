English
 Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Loans Around Rs 4.05 Crores On Behalf Of UP Farmers

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Loans Around Rs 4.05 Crores On Behalf Of UP Farmers

By
    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has helped farmers of Uttar Pradesh by paying off their loans. The 76-year-old actor paid off loans of 1398 farmers from the state, that amounted to over Rs 4.05 crore. He shared the news in his blog where he wrote,

    "Gratitude leans across to the desire of removing some of the burdens that farmers continue to suffer from. It was Maharashtra first, when over 350 farmers loans were taken care of. Now its UP and 1398 of them that had out standings of loans on banks has been done with an outlay of 4.05 Crore and the inner peace it generates when the desired is completed."

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan has also personally arranged for 70 selected farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters. Amitabh Bachchan's spokesperson opened up by saying to the Indian Express,

    "Yes, Mr Bachchan has cleared the loans of 1398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier paid off the loans of Maharashtra's farmers. And now he has done so for the debted farmers of UP. Around 70 farmers have been chosen to personally travel and receive the bank letters directly from Mr Bachchan in Mumbai, clearing their outstanding dues."

    Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan had paid off the loans of 350 farmers from Maharashtra and also helped the Army Martyrs families with the much needed financial support a few months ago. All the families hailed from Mumbai.

    (Inputs From PTI)

    amitabh bachchan
    Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
