 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Praises Soha Ali Khan's 'Spine And Spunk' After Reading Her Book

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a handwritten note to Soha Ali Khan praising the actor for her "spine and spunk" after he read her book "The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous".

The debutante author took to Twitter to share the letter, thanking the veteran actor for his words of encouragement."So honoured to get this in the mail! Thank you so much @SrBachchan for taking the time to write this to me - it is such an encouragement!! #theperilsofbeingmoderatelyfamous #thursdaythrills," Soha captioned the picture.

In the letter, dated January 9, Bachchan lauded theactor for her writing skills and sense of humour."The term 'spine and spunk' comes to mind on picking up your book... It doesn't matter how much polite and self-deprecating fluff you have on the outside."

"Even though on the surface you are sort of reticent and shying away from the spotlight, your genuine and funny sense of humour has been skilfully portrayed confirming that you possess a steely something in the middle that says 'You know what, I'm actually really really good at this, and this is what I can do, and now I have done it'," he wrote.

Published by Penguin India, the book hit the bookshelves in December last year.

Not so long ago, Soha had revealed how it feels to be 'moderately famous' and she had said, "There are pros and cons of being from a famous family. There is so much security, love, and warmth. But the flip side is yes, there will be comparisons."

"I'm a very practical person. I think this stems from a place of security, strength, and humor. This is who I am and these are the people whom I'm related to. And yes, this is the industry we work in."

"People want to know what is happening in Kareena Kapoor's life, they are interested in Taimur. I have access to these people because I am related to them."

"Yes, it's annoying to be questioned about them and sometimes it's great to be related to them because they are kinda cool. And there is my sister, who is not famous. My brother is very famous, and I'm somewhere in the middle. I know I'm not entirely anonymous, and often recognised by association."

Inputs from PTI

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,