 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Requests Media To Not Bring Kathua Rape Case Topic At His Movie's Song Launch Event

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to condemn the Kathua rape incident, saying he feels "disgusted" by it. When asked about his reaction, the 75-year-old star, who has been the face of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, said it was painful to even talk about it.

"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it. (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," Bachchan told reporters.

The actor was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars along with Rishi Kapoor.

Joining the growing chorus against the alleged rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, actor Alia Bhatt also said she is heartbroken and angry over the incident. Alia said it isn't only people from Bollywood who are upset but there is anger at a humanatarian level over the incident.

"I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset, I think all over the country people are upset, on a humanitarian level there is anger. It is a disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that's happened," Alia told reporters.

"As a girl, as a woman, as a human being and as a part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened."

The actor, who was speaking at the song launch of her upcoming film "Raazi", said she has stopped reading about the incident as it makes her more angry.

"There was a time when I was reading a lot about it but in the last two days, I have stopped because I thought if I keep reading about it, it's going to make me more and more upset and angry and really hurt.

"I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served. As a country, we should go out there and condemn it because this cannot be happening to us constantly," she added.

Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have generated a massive outrage against the perpetrators.

