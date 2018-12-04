 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Inside Pictures From The Party

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Next Generation Akash-NG — Adds A New Dimension To India's Air Defence
-
- Car Sales Report November 2018: Decline In Four-Wheeler Sales During Festive Season
- Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Xiaomi Poco F1 Receives A Massive Price Cut — Now available For Rs 20K
- IPL 2018 Auction To Be Held In Jaipur On 18 December
- Priyanka & Nick Jonas: First Public Appearance Post Wedding
- Excess Iodine: Recommended Usage, Symptoms & Risk Factor
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
Amitabh Bachchan attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception party at the Grand Hyatt on December 1 along with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Swetha Bachchan. The entire family was seen in a jubilant mood and Big B took to his blog and shared a few inside pictures from the reception and looking at all the new pictures, you can make out that DeepVeer were having one helluva time and there was naach gaana all over the place. Check out the new and inside pictures below...
Deepika Makes Big B Shake A Leg
It looks like Deepika Padukone just did a waltz with Amitabh Bachchan and there's fun and joy all around at the reception party.
Big B & Deepika
We're all glad that Amitabh Bachchan has his own personal blog, as he shared inside pictures from the DeepVeer reception which no one else shared.
Naach Gaana All Around
This picture shows that there was naach gaana all around and everyone had to shake a leg with the couple. Deepika looks fully charged and so does Ranveer.
Get On The Dance Floor!
It looks like Ranveer Singh is in a dance competition with Amitabh Bachchan and is challenging him to do the steps better.
Get Your Hands In The Air!
Deepika Padukone gets her hands in the air like she just doesn't care! Ranveer and Amitabh are also seen shaking to the beats.
The Dance Never Ends
It looks like they danced the whole night and, of course, made it a time to remember!
Ranveer & Amitabh
Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging Ranveer Singh and it looks like Ranveer wants to dance more.
The Dance Continues
As we said, Ranveer didn't leave Big B and the duo danced all over again. They had quite a lot of fun!
Deepika & Jaya Bachchan
Deepika Padukne is seen thanking Jaya Bachchan for coming and being such a sport while dancing.
Aishwarya Rai & Deepika Padukone
Now, this one is our favourite! Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone holding hands together in one frame. Simply beautiful!
Most Read: Priyanka Chopra Cries During The Jaimala Ceremony As She Comes Face-to-face With Nick Jonas!