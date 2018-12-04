 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Inside Pictures From The Party

Deepika Makes Big B Shake A Leg

It looks like Deepika Padukone just did a waltz with Amitabh Bachchan and there's fun and joy all around at the reception party.

Big B & Deepika

We're all glad that Amitabh Bachchan has his own personal blog, as he shared inside pictures from the DeepVeer reception which no one else shared.

Naach Gaana All Around

This picture shows that there was naach gaana all around and everyone had to shake a leg with the couple. Deepika looks fully charged and so does Ranveer.

Get On The Dance Floor!

It looks like Ranveer Singh is in a dance competition with Amitabh Bachchan and is challenging him to do the steps better.

Get Your Hands In The Air!

Deepika Padukone gets her hands in the air like she just doesn't care! Ranveer and Amitabh are also seen shaking to the beats.

The Dance Never Ends

It looks like they danced the whole night and, of course, made it a time to remember!

Ranveer & Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging Ranveer Singh and it looks like Ranveer wants to dance more.

The Dance Continues

As we said, Ranveer didn't leave Big B and the duo danced all over again. They had quite a lot of fun!

Deepika & Jaya Bachchan

Deepika Padukne is seen thanking Jaya Bachchan for coming and being such a sport while dancing.

Aishwarya Rai & Deepika Padukone

Now, this one is our favourite! Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone holding hands together in one frame. Simply beautiful!