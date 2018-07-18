English
 Amitabh Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan's First Ad Is Going Viral For All The Emotional Reasons!

Amitabh Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan's First Ad Is Going Viral For All The Emotional Reasons!

    Shweta Nanda & Amitabh Bachchan's EMOTIONAL bond reflected in her Debut ad | FilmiBeat

    Amitabh Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan's ad is finally out and it's winning hearts on the Internet. The ad also marks the first collaboration of Shweta Bachchan with her legendary father and we're totally loving their adorable equation on screen.

    Amitabh Bachchan shared the video and captioned it as saying, "T 2870 - Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !!"

    While Shweta Bachchan wrote, "From our ad! @SrBachchan you're my safety net for life. You made this so seamless for me! I loved going to work with you! Thank you xx."

    Check out the ad here..

    Talking about why she is not an actor, Shweta had earlier written in her blog, "There is something about 'Start sound, camera, action' that makes me freeze up and garble my speech like I have a mouth full of marbles. Being an actor and a successful one at that, is the stuff fairy-tales are made of, as you reach unimaginable heights. But it is a tough world and most people do not realise the personal sacrifices made to get to these lofty positions. A lot of my life has been shaped by these very sacrifices made by my parents."

    amitabh-bachchan-shweta-bachchan-kalyan-jewellers-ad-is-going-viral-watch-video

    She added, "Let's just say I chickened out, learning very early on what being in the business meant for me, I chose to live away from its glitter and glamour. This was MY decision, not one thrust on me from any member of my family because of my gender."

