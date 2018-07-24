 »   »   »  Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Badla Gets A Release Date!

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, will release on Women's Day next year. Badla is the official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). The film will hit the theatres on March 8, 2019.

Shahrukh Khan is co-producing the film through his Red Chillies Entertainment banner along with Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri of Azure Entertainment.



The crime thriller drama will reunite the megastar with the Judwaa 2 actor after the success of their critically acclaimed film Pink. The movie has been shot extensively in London and Scotland and it recently wrapped the schedule.



Talking about the film and her character of a business woman in it, Taapsee said, "It's slightly more glamorized character than my earlier characters which I have played but it is not on the lines of my glamorous role in Judwaa 2."



Earlier, actress had also addressed Mr Bachchan as an 'ace co-actor' and said in a statement, "When you are in safe hands of a brilliant filmmaker and an ace co-actor there is nothing to fear."



Speaking of the film, she had said, "This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most."