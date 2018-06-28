 »   »   »  Uh Oh! Amitabh Bachchan Was Mistaken For Salman Khan In Glasgow & Twitteratis Aren't Very Amused!

Surprised? So are we! Amitabh Bachchan is not just a Superstar but a living legend and a global icon. Can you imagine someone mistaking him for another star? Well, we cannot. But something very similar happened to the Megastar, when he was strolling on the streets of Glasgow, where he is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next, Badla along with Tapsee Pannu.

A few hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to the micro blogging site and tweeted, "T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. "

Twitteratis aren't very amused with this incident and comments started pouring on his picture. Check out their reactions here:

It will be rememberable for the Bachchan sir for whole life... i am still confused with the height factor.. that why they call him Salman 🤣 — Pankaj Kaushik (@pakya734) June 28, 2018

Wow.. that's some confusion!! Height is the main factor.. I mean Salman is no way close to 6ft — anila (@anilathampy) June 28, 2018

Either Salman looks old or you look young.... — ruchee (@RucheeAdukia) June 28, 2018

You should have given him one tight slap! How dare he?! 😠 — Lakshmi Venky Pishe (@Lvenky73) June 28, 2018

He must have been high and his eyesight not working properly😀😂

Which stupid man will call you as Salman Khan unless he is blind🤣😂

Loveee You Handsomeee Amitji ❤❤🌺🌺💖💖🌺🌺❤❤ pic.twitter.com/9v1oIaxWAu — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) June 28, 2018

Hahaha... Don't kid us, Sir! He probably saw just half of you (literally!) because that's how "high" any of these khans are! 😁😁 — Rajesh Kejriwal (@raj20k) June 28, 2018

It’s a compliment for Salman khan😁👌 — irfan🇮🇳 (@heyitsirfan) June 28, 2018

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. He will also seen sharing screen space for the first time with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.