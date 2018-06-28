English
 »   »   »  Uh Oh! Amitabh Bachchan Was Mistaken For Salman Khan In Glasgow & Twitteratis Aren't Very Amused!

Uh Oh! Amitabh Bachchan Was Mistaken For Salman Khan In Glasgow & Twitteratis Aren't Very Amused!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Surprised? So are we! Amitabh Bachchan is not just a Superstar but a living legend and a global icon. Can you imagine someone mistaking him for another star? Well, we cannot. But something very similar happened to the Megastar, when he was strolling on the streets of Glasgow, where he is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next, Badla along with Tapsee Pannu.

    A few hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to the micro blogging site and tweeted, "T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. "

    amitabh-bachchan-was-mistaken-salman-khan-glasgow-twitteratis-are-not-very-amused

    Twitteratis aren't very amused with this incident and comments started pouring on his picture. Check out their reactions here:

    On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. He will also seen sharing screen space for the first time with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

    Read more about: amitabh bachchan salman khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue