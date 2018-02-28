 »   »   » Amul Pays Tribute To Sridevi In Black & White! Calls Her Mrs India

Amul's Tribute To Sridevi

Amul paid tribute to Sridevi and brought out her different avatars from Nagina, Mr. India, Khuda Gawah and Mom.

Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor's 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' dialogue is brought back to life by Amul through this RIP illustration after his death in 2017.

Neerja

Amul is the only brand that truly knows the pulse of the country. No wonder it's called the Taste of India, folks!

Nelson Mandela

No matter what happens, Amul always makes it special. Here's an illustration when Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013.

R.K Laxman

Both Amul illustrations and R.K Laxman portrayed India so perfectly. These 2 are a gem to the country.

Phillip Hughes

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was hit by a bouncer and lost his life in 2014. It really was a 'Hughes' loss to cricket.

Tony Greig

Tony Greig was a wonderful commentator and a good cricketer and human being too.

Muhammad Ali

The year 2016 saw the loss of world famous boxer Muhammad Ali. He flied like a butterfly and stung like a bee.

Paul Walker

Well, this was the most shocking and tragic death Hollywood had ever seen. Gone too soon Paul Walker.