 »   »   » Amul Pays Tribute To Sridevi In Black & White! Calls Her Mrs India

Amul is the only brand which gets the pulse of the country right in every illustration and no wonder it's called the taste of India. The iconic actress Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning and Amul posted an illustration in black and white, paying tribute to her life and all that she has done throughout these years.
The black and white toon shows Sridevi in her different avatars from films like Mr. India, Nagina, Khuda Gawah and Mom. They captioned the picture as, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to Sridevi, one of Bollywood's favourite superstar..." View it below!
Amul's Tribute To Sridevi
Shashi Kapoor
Shashi Kapoor's 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' dialogue is brought back to life by Amul through this RIP illustration after his death in 2017.
Neerja
Nelson Mandela
No matter what happens, Amul always makes it special. Here's an illustration when Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013.
R.K Laxman
Both Amul illustrations and R.K Laxman portrayed India so perfectly. These 2 are a gem to the country.
Phillip Hughes
Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was hit by a bouncer and lost his life in 2014. It really was a 'Hughes' loss to cricket.
Tony Greig
Tony Greig was a wonderful commentator and a good cricketer and human being too.
Muhammad Ali
The year 2016 saw the loss of world famous boxer Muhammad Ali. He flied like a butterfly and stung like a bee.
Paul Walker
Well, this was the most shocking and tragic death Hollywood had ever seen. Gone too soon Paul Walker.