 »   »   »  Bikini Alert: Amy Jackson Holidays In Mykonos With Hottie Kimberley Garner!

Amy Jackson is living the life as she's holidaying in a Greek island along with her friend Kimberley Garner and the pictures look way too hot. Both the hotties are seen coolingin the sea sporting bikinis and soaking themselves in the sun. Amy and Kimberley had a time to remember in the Mykonos sea and right after the holiday, the duo will head back and shoot their television series Supergirl.
Coming to the professional front, Amy Jackson will next be seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sci-fi movie Robo 2.0. The shoot of the movie has been completed, but the release has been delayed twice citing VFX issues, as film-maker Shankar wants it to look as realistic as possible and was not happy with the previously made visual graphics. Robo 2.0 is scheduled to hit the theatres in January 2019.
Chilling In The Sea Of Mykonos
Amy Jackson and her Supergirl series co-star Kimberley Garner took a few days off and headed to a Greek island and enjoyed in the Mykonos sea together.
The Globetrotter Amy!
Amy Jackson has been holidaying almost the whole year in 2018 as her Instagram handle shows her presence in various different countries and it's just June! There's still half a year left and she's going to make the most out of it.
Mykonos Love Affair!
Amy Jackson had recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle sporting a swimsuit and captioned it as, "Kickstarting the Mykonos love affair in my @yamamayofficial swimsuit! Pop in to 33 King's Rd, Chelsea to grab their new collection."
The Holiday Never Ends!
Just a few weeks ago, Amy Jackson posted pictures on her Instagram holidaying in Morocco, Italy and the United States of America. We wonder where would she go next, folks!
Supergirls Amy & Kimberley
British bombshells Amy Jackson and Kimberley Garner are co-stars turned friends and you never know, in a few weeks, the duo might be cooling themselves in a beach at another corner of the world.
