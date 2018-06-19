 »   »   »  Bikini Alert: Amy Jackson Holidays In Mykonos With Hottie Kimberley Garner!

Chilling In The Sea Of Mykonos

Amy Jackson and her Supergirl series co-star Kimberley Garner took a few days off and headed to a Greek island and enjoyed in the Mykonos sea together.

The Globetrotter Amy!

Amy Jackson has been holidaying almost the whole year in 2018 as her Instagram handle shows her presence in various different countries and it's just June! There's still half a year left and she's going to make the most out of it.

Mykonos Love Affair!

Amy Jackson had recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle sporting a swimsuit and captioned it as, "Kickstarting the Mykonos love affair in my @yamamayofficial swimsuit! Pop in to 33 King's Rd, Chelsea to grab their new collection."

The Holiday Never Ends!

Just a few weeks ago, Amy Jackson posted pictures on her Instagram holidaying in Morocco, Italy and the United States of America. We wonder where would she go next, folks!

Supergirls Amy & Kimberley

British bombshells Amy Jackson and Kimberley Garner are co-stars turned friends and you never know, in a few weeks, the duo might be cooling themselves in a beach at another corner of the world.