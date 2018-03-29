 »   »   » Amy Jackson Takes The DNA Ancestry Test To Learn About Her Roots!

Related Articles
- Women's Day Special! Katrina, Anushka, Alia, Shilpa, Jacqueline & Sonakshi Walk The Talk On Feminism
- OMG! This Actress To Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Salman Khan's Kick 2?
- Amy Jackson Jumps On A Mystery Man's Arms & Passionately Hugs Him Tight! But, Who Is He?
- Gear Up, Folks! Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 Teaser Will Be Released On This Day
- Bikini Beauty! Amy Jackson's Ibiza Shoot Are Surely Her Hottest Pics Of 2017
- Bikini Battle! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Amy Jackson Or Nargis Fakhri
- Amy Jackson Is The Most Beautiful Woman In The World & These Pictures Prove It!
- CHITTI IS BACK! This New Still Of Rajinikanth From 2.0 Is A Treat For All Thalaiva Fans
- Lingerie Wars! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Esha Gupta Or Amy Jackson
- 2.0 Poster! Rajinikanth & Amy Jackson Lock Eyes! Are They Enemies Or Romancing?
- Superstar Rajinikanth: I Don't Want To Act In 'Real Life'!
- Pictures! Superstar Rajinikanth Heads To Dubai For 2.0 Audio Launch!
Nobody has a proper idea as to where exactly their ancestors hailed from and while the majority of the population don't really care, the other minority of the people feel inclined to know their roots. Our very own Amy Jackson took the DNA Ancestry Test to know her family history and opened up by saying,
"Whenever I travelled, people always asked me where I was from. When I replied, 'England', they would ask, 'Okay, but what are your roots? You don't look fully English!' My family is the most important thing to me, and we're very close, but the history of my kin is quite vague. So, I took it upon myself to try and make some sense of it. My dad's family history is almost impossible to figure out."
Amy's Family Flashback
"We know that my father's grandma was Portuguese and she landed up on the Isle of Man (where she was born) in the early 1900s. She settled there and started a new life but all of us are unsure about what happened before that," said Amy Jackson to DNA.
Procedure To Know Ones Roots?
"It's quite easy," says Amy, "you apply online and the authorities ask you for some information. All you need to do is give them a bit of your saliva in a container and send it to them. Then, they compare it with millions of other DNA samples and a few weeks later, you get your results."
Amy Jackson Has Indian Roots?
Now that Amy Jackson is a well known figure in both Bollywood and South Indian film industry, her fans would be hoping that at least one or two of her ancestors to hail from India, so that they can really call her 'our own'.
Types Of Test To Know Your DNA
There are 3 types of tests to know ones DNA. The 'Y chromosome' test is to explore ones patrilineal or father's ancestry, the 'Mitochondrial or mtDNA' test is to track the matrilineal or mother's heritage and the 'Autosomal DNA' test is to trace all of one's family lines, both maternal and paternal.
Wait & Watch, Folks!
We'll have to wait and watch when Amy Jackson's DNA Ancestry Test is out to know where exactly her roots are from. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for that!