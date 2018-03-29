 »   »   » Amy Jackson Takes The DNA Ancestry Test To Learn About Her Roots!

Amy's Family Flashback

"We know that my father's grandma was Portuguese and she landed up on the Isle of Man (where she was born) in the early 1900s. She settled there and started a new life but all of us are unsure about what happened before that," said Amy Jackson to DNA.

Procedure To Know Ones Roots?

"It's quite easy," says Amy, "you apply online and the authorities ask you for some information. All you need to do is give them a bit of your saliva in a container and send it to them. Then, they compare it with millions of other DNA samples and a few weeks later, you get your results."

Amy Jackson Has Indian Roots?

Now that Amy Jackson is a well known figure in both Bollywood and South Indian film industry, her fans would be hoping that at least one or two of her ancestors to hail from India, so that they can really call her 'our own'.

Types Of Test To Know Your DNA

There are 3 types of tests to know ones DNA. The 'Y chromosome' test is to explore ones patrilineal or father's ancestry, the 'Mitochondrial or mtDNA' test is to track the matrilineal or mother's heritage and the 'Autosomal DNA' test is to trace all of one's family lines, both maternal and paternal.

Wait & Watch, Folks!

We'll have to wait and watch when Amy Jackson's DNA Ancestry Test is out to know where exactly her roots are from. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for that!