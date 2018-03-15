 »   »   » An Emotional Shahrukh Khan Tells Rani Mukerji, His Biggest Hichki Moment Is The Death Of His Parents

SRK On His Parents' Sudden Demise

Shahrukh Khan said, "It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.



SRK Never Let Go Of Pain

He further added, "I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. I never quite let go of the pain, but I also used it to make me completely focus on my profession.



'Death Is A Hiccup...'

"People close to me will tell you that acting is my vent, my window of manifesting these overwhelming emotions.



I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back."







Work Helped SRK To Deal With The 'Hiccups' Of His Life

"I realised that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all. God might bring a hiccup to you in this life but he will also give you multiple ways to deal with it in this lifetime.



I could find my family (the love and sense of belonging) amongst my friends and colleagues in the film industry again."





