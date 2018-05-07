 »   »   » What's That? Anand Ahuja Has STRICT Bedroom Rules For Sonam Kapoor After Their Wedding!

Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Sonam reveals STRICT BEDROOM RULE set by Anand Ahuja | FilmiBeat

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot tomorrow on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai and the who's who of town are going to be present at the grand wedding to bless the couple. Also, during an interview to a leading portal, Sonam Kapoor had revealed that her husband-to-be has strict bedroom rules and must obey it under any cost. When everyone wondered what could that be, the Veere Di Wedding star Sonam revealed that the bedroom rules has to do something with their mobile phones.

Yes, Sonam Kapoor revealed that Anand Ahuja has clearly stated that after their wedding, mobile phones should not be kept in the bedroom during their sleep hours and but on charge either in the bathroom, hall or any other room whatsoever available, and must spend time only with each other while sleeping and not with the mobile phones. Well, Anand Ahuja has a got it right here, folks! What do you think?

Modern Day Usage No matter how strict the rule can be, one needs to have a strong mind to keep their phone away before going to sleep. The urge to use it is real, peeps! We hope Sonam Kapoor can really do it. Anand Ahuja's Mobile Usage It looks like Anand Ahuja's mobile usage is pretty normal as he posts pictures and videos on his social media handle not so regularly. Mehendi Ceremony On a similar note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony was held last night on May 6, 2018 and the couple were all smiles all throughout the day. Sangeet Ceremony The sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will be held tonight on May 7, 2018 and Anil Kapoor will dance to Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. The Grand Wedding The grand wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is to be held tomorrow on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai and the who's who of town are going to be present.