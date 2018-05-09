 »   »   » Anand Ahuja Wore Sports Shoes At His Wedding Reception Just To RUN AWAY, Say Trolls!

Run Away!

This user poked fun at Anand Ahuja by saying that he wants to run away from everything pretty fast and wisely chose Nike sports shoes to help his cause.

Being In A Hurry

So basically Anand Ahuja was in a hurry on his own reception as the crowd was waiting and wore Nike shoes, because it was in front of him at that moment.

Just Do It

Another user joked that Anand Ahuja wanted self confidence during his wedding reception so wore Nike shoes because the tag line says 'Just Do It'.

Even Messi Loves It

Even football player Lionel Messi ended up falling in love with Anand Ahuja's Nike antics.

These Shoes Are Made For Dancing

This user stated that Anand Ahuja knew beforehand that there would be a lot of dancing at his wedding reception, so he chose comfortable sports shoe so he can keep his foot safe.

Money Matters!

So Anand Ahuja saw in hindsight that his sisters will hide his shoes and ask ransom, so he wore a sports shoe and tied the lace tight, just to save money.

Full Of Praises

This Twitter user praised Anand Ahuja for his confidence and chill for sporting a sport shoe on his wedding reception, which is actually a very rare occurrence.

Who Is Next?

We wonder who is the next target for wedding Twitter trolls, folks!